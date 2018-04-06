Head to Head Comparison: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Its Competitors

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) is one of 44 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Snap to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snap and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $824.95 million -$3.45 billion -6.92 Snap Competitors $6.96 billion $966.00 million 38.40

Snap’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Snap and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 11 14 11 0 2.00 Snap Competitors 506 1894 4605 226 2.63

Snap presently has a consensus price target of $17.61, indicating a potential upside of 22.37%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Snap’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -417.61% -100.64% -90.92% Snap Competitors -15.70% -46.65% -1.75%

Summary

Snap rivals beat Snap on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Snap

Snap Inc., formerly Snapchat, Inc., is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps. Snaps are viewed primarily through the Snapchat application, but can also be embedded on the Web or on television in certain circumstances. Snapchat opens directly into the Camera, helping in creating a Snap and sending it to friends. The Company’s advertising products include Snap Ads and Sponsored Creative Tools, such as Sponsored Lenses and Sponsored Geofilters. As of December 31, 2016, on an average, 158 million people used Snapchat every day to Snap with family, watch Stories from friends, see events from around the world, and explore curated content from publishers.

