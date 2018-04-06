Contrasting TCG BDC (CGBD) & The Competition

TCG BDC (NASDAQ: CGBD) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TCG BDC to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of TCG BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of TCG BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TCG BDC and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC 0 0 5 0 3.00 TCG BDC Competitors 714 2161 1807 78 2.26

TCG BDC currently has a consensus price target of $19.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.81%. As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1.23%. Given TCG BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares TCG BDC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC 51.03% 8.93% 5.08% TCG BDC Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Dividends

TCG BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. TCG BDC pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 34.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TCG BDC and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC $165.00 million $84.20 million 10.20 TCG BDC Competitors $13.04 billion $1.05 billion 18.68

TCG BDC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TCG BDC. TCG BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TCG BDC peers beat TCG BDC on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc., formerly Carlyle GMS Finance, Inc., is a managed and non-diversified closed-end investment company. The Company is focused on lending to middle market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in the United States and middle market companies. The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien senior secured loans and second lien senior secured loans. The Company’s first lien senior secured loans include stand-alone first lien loans, first lien/last out loans, and unitranche loans. Second lien senior secured loans (Middle Market Senior Loans), with the balance of its assets invested yielding in higher investments include unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. The Company’s investment adviser is Carlyle GMS Investment Management L.L.C.

