Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE: TGP) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Teekay LNG Partners to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Teekay LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Teekay LNG Partners pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 74.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Teekay LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teekay LNG Partners and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay LNG Partners $432.68 million $33.96 million 18.30 Teekay LNG Partners Competitors $2.48 billion $295.03 million -1.45

Teekay LNG Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Teekay LNG Partners. Teekay LNG Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Teekay LNG Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay LNG Partners 0 4 0 0 2.00 Teekay LNG Partners Competitors 240 764 1134 37 2.45

Teekay LNG Partners currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 14.70%. Given Teekay LNG Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teekay LNG Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay LNG Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay LNG Partners 8.87% 5.97% 2.09% Teekay LNG Partners Competitors -0.68% 4.75% 1.80%

Volatility & Risk

Teekay LNG Partners has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay LNG Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teekay LNG Partners peers beat Teekay LNG Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia. As of April 03, 2017, it had a fleet of 50 LNG carriers, 28 LPG/multigas carriers, and 5 conventional tankers. Teekay GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

