Tyler Technologies (TYL) vs. Upland Software (UPLD) Financial Comparison

Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Upland Software alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Upland Software and Tyler Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tyler Technologies 0 2 8 0 2.80

Upland Software currently has a consensus price target of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Tyler Technologies has a consensus price target of $207.90, suggesting a potential downside of 0.43%. Given Upland Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than Tyler Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Upland Software has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyler Technologies has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upland Software and Tyler Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $97.95 million 6.11 -$18.72 million $0.83 34.72 Tyler Technologies $840.66 million 9.41 $163.94 million $3.18 65.66

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -19.12% -3.16% -1.17% Tyler Technologies 19.50% 12.49% 8.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Upland Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Upland Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories comprising project and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, knowledge engagement, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, Website management and Web visitor insights, and mobile engagement. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers across a range of industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, legal, education, consumer goods, media, telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services. It also offers products to automate various city functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. In addition, the company provides a suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, and single county systems, as well as court case management solutions to automate and track various aspects of municipal courts and offices; public safety software solutions; systems and software solutions to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal properties, as well as tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; and software applications to enhance and automate records and document management operations. Further, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, product modification, and maintenance and support services; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.