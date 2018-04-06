Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Control4 Corporation is engaged in providing automation and control solutions for the connected home. The Company offers home operating system that interacts with various music, video, lighting, temperature, security, and communications. It also provides 4Sight subscription services, which allow consumers to control and monitor their homes remotely from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Control4 Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Control4 in a report on Friday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Control4 from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Control4 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Control4 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Control4 from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRL opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.31. Control4 has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $35.99.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 million. Control4 had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Control4’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Control4 will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Control4 announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Greg Bishop sold 6,072 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $153,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,558 shares in the company, valued at $316,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 41,585 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $1,019,248.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,668 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Control4 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,844,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,656,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Control4 by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 369,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Control4 by 14.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 112,555 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Control4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,680,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Control4 by 20.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

