Convergys (CVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVG. ValuEngine lowered Convergys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

NYSE:CVG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,074.24, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Convergys has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.78 million. Convergys had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.35%. Convergys’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Convergys will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Convergys’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

In other news, CEO Andrea J. Ayers sold 30,000 shares of Convergys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,212,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convergys during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Convergys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convergys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Convergys by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 346,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 126,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Convergys by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,029,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,705,000 after acquiring an additional 188,225 shares in the last quarter.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

