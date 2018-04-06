Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect The Cooper Companies (COO) Share Price

Headlines about The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Cooper Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical device company an impact score of 47.0812152880456 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE COO traded down $4.95 on Friday, reaching $218.60. The company had a trading volume of 212,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,585. The company has a market capitalization of $10,844.02, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $260.26.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.28. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on The Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $277.00) on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded The Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.18.

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $1,475,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,000.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol R. Kaufman sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total value of $3,258,724.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,463,303.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,581 shares of company stock valued at $13,645,387 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

