Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on Copa from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Copa from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $129.92 on Thursday. Copa has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5,443.13, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $675.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.96 million. Copa had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 14.64%. Copa’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. analysts expect that Copa will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/copa-cpa-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold-updated.html.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services in Panama and internationally. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of February, 22, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 Embraer-190s aircraft.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.