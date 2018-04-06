Copart (CPRT) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.11

Press coverage about Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Copart earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3397737737135 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

CPRT stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. 1,524,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,752.83, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Copart has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.11 million. Copart had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. equities analysts predict that Copart will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Copart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $676,516.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

