Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Reduced by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $116.10. The stock has a market cap of $149,495.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.28. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,086.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

