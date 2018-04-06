Corium International (CORI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corium International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Corium International in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Corium International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Corium International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 51,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,204. Corium International has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 403.15% and a negative net margin of 148.07%. equities analysts forecast that Corium International will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $595,640.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $6,395,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORI. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corium International in the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Corium International in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corium International by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corium International by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Corium International in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

