FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Blackbird Energy Inc Issued By Cormark (BBI)

Blackbird Energy Inc (CVE:BBI) – Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Blackbird Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10.

BBI stock opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. Blackbird Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.56.

Blackbird Energy Company Profile

Blackbird Energy Inc is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s operations are located in Western Canada. The Company is engaged in crude oil condensate and natural gas exploration, development and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

