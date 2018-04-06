Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CorMedix (CRMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 965,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,290. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in CorMedix by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 226,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,610 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Capital LLC acquired a new position in CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CorMedix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the last quarter.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc is a commercial pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company in-licenses, develops and commercializes prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company has in-licensed the rights to develop and commercialize its product candidate, CRMD003 (Neutrolin), which addresses market opportunities in the instances in which a central venous catheter is used, such as hemodialysis, intensive care units, oncology, and patients receiving total parenteral nutrition, intravenous (IV) hydration, and/or IV medications.

