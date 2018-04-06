Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $5.11 Million Stake in Advanced Energy (AEIS)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 135.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.19% of Advanced Energy worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy alerts:

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,471.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Advanced Energy has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Advanced Energy had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Advanced Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $5.11 Million Stake in Advanced Energy (AEIS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-acquires-43600-shares-of-advanced-energy-aeis-updated-updated.html.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.