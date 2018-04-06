Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $4.93 Million Stake in Vonage Holdings (VG)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.21% of Vonage worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vonage by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vonage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vonage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 29,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $311,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie Kahn sold 9,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $106,219.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,646.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,330 and sold 2,228,591 shares valued at $23,400,007. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VG opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2,357.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.04. Vonage Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vonage from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Summit Redstone restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.41.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

