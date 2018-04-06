Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $5.08 Million Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.48% of Koppers worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Koppers by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Koppers in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the third quarter worth $209,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOP shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

KOP stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $51.80.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $366.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.05 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 94.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

