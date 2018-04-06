Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Boosts Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.17% of Delek US worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delek US by 35.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,058,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,672,000 after buying an additional 1,833,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,148,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,880,000 after buying an additional 154,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,963,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,536,000 after buying an additional 1,258,853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Delek US by 315.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,790,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after buying an additional 2,119,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,893,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,163,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony L. Miller sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $41,220.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel L. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $93,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,109 shares of company stock valued at $8,782,256 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3,418.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

