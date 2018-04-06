Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Decreases Holdings in HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its stake in HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in HRPT Properties Trust were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in HRPT Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in HRPT Properties Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in HRPT Properties Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,336,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,289,000 after buying an additional 440,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HRPT Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,130,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in HRPT Properties Trust by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 845,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 307,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQC opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3,807.50, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.08. HRPT Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The company has a quick ratio of 39.45, a current ratio of 39.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.03 million. HRPT Properties Trust had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 0.93%. sell-side analysts anticipate that HRPT Properties Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HRPT Properties Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $443,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

