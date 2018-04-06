Adam J. Weiss Sells 4,000 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,266.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.58. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $33.24 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 140.92%. The business had revenue of $131.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.12 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Ark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 26,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSOD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

