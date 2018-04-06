Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.63.

CSOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Joseph Carter sold 6,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $301,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,184. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth $52,352,000. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 898,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,468,000 after acquiring an additional 648,773 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,027,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,719,000 after acquiring an additional 553,191 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth $14,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 356,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. 328,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,643. Cornerstone OnDemand has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2,433.77, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 140.92%. The company had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.12 million. analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

