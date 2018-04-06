Corus Entertainment (CJR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.56

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.56 and last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 284001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Desjardins cut Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.40 million. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 18.59%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

