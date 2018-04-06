Analyzing The Andersons (ANDE) and Cosan (CZZ)

Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) and The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Cosan has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Andersons has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosan and The Andersons’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan $4.25 billion 0.66 $172.57 million $0.33 32.12 The Andersons $3.69 billion 0.25 $42.51 million $1.15 28.61

Cosan has higher revenue and earnings than The Andersons. The Andersons is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cosan and The Andersons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan 4.03% 5.68% 1.73% The Andersons 1.12% 4.83% 1.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Cosan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of The Andersons shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of The Andersons shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cosan and The Andersons, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan 0 2 1 0 2.33 The Andersons 0 3 0 0 2.00

Cosan presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.64%. The Andersons has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Cosan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cosan is more favorable than The Andersons.

Dividends

Cosan pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. The Andersons pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cosan pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Andersons pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Andersons has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. The Andersons is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cosan beats The Andersons on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology. Its Raízen Combustíveis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The company's COMGÁS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermogeneration, and cogeneration sectors in part of the State of Sao Paulo. Its Cosan Logística segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leasing or lending of locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The company's Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil brand and Comma name. Cosan Limited operates a network of approximately 6,000 Shell service stations and 960 convenience stores, as well as 67 distribution terminals and 64 airport terminals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc., an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities. Its Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; and offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company's Rail segment leases, sells, and repairs various types of railcars, locomotives, and barges; provides fleet management services to private railcar owners; and offers metal fabrication services. Its Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. This segment also offers warehousing, packaging, and manufacturing services to nutrient producers and other distributors; and manufactures and distributes nitrogen reagents for air pollution control systems that are used in coal-fired power plants, and water treatment and dust abatement products. In addition, this segment produces professional turf care products for golf course and turf care markets; and fertilizer and control products, as well as provides contract manufacturing of fertilizer and control products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

