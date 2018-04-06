CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CoStar Group to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo set a $400.00 price objective on CoStar Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase lowered CoStar Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group to $430.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $380.10.

CoStar Group stock opened at $355.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12,752.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.52. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $201.43 and a 12 month high of $378.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.69, for a total value of $442,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.61, for a total value of $1,084,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,421 shares of company stock worth $9,009,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

