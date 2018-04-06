Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report $31.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.90 billion and the lowest is $30.63 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $28.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $31.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.32 billion to $141.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $148.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $145.80 billion to $152.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.68 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $223.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.76.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $2,213,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $561,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,288.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,859 shares of company stock valued at $20,176,650 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,005.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,180,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $668,630,000 after buying an additional 4,046,164 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,611,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,230,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,864 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2,114.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $433,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,445 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $444,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,777,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,843,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.43. 3,015,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,631. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

