Cott (COT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COT. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Cott from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cott from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Cott in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE COT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,648. Cott has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2,079.82, a PE ratio of 211.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $571.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Cott had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. research analysts expect that Cott will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cott’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

In other Cott news, VP Marni Morgan Poe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,971.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,110,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cott by 5,415.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,993,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cott by 4,382.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,764,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cott by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,475,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,784 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cott by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,199,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 877,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cott by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,144,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,367,000 after acquiring an additional 715,105 shares in the last quarter.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

