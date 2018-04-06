Counterparty (XCP) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for about $10.97 or 0.00166385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Counterparty DEX. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $28.71 million and $196,056.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,620.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.95 or 0.09218420 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00026580 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.01908640 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00021971 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015313 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002847 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002366 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,616,655 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counterparty is not a traditional crypto currency and is more of a payment network – using bitcoin as the transport layer. Counterparty is a free and open platform that puts powerful financial tools in the hands of everyone with an Internet connection. By harnessing the power of the Bitcoin network, Counterparty creates a robust and secure marketplace directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, extending Bitcoin’s functionality from a peer-to-peer payment network into a full fledged peer-to-peer financial platform. In addition to sending money without third-party intermediation you can trade, do business, and engage in advanced financial contracts without having to trust anyone else to hold your funds or do your accounting. Along with the Counterparty protocol, the platform consists of the native XCP token to perform advanced operations, and the secure, browser-based Counterwallet to provide the functionality. “

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Zaif, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Counterparty DEX. It is not currently possible to buy Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

