Coupa (COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford Sells 1,385 Shares

Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $65,704.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd R. Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Todd R. Ford sold 12,000 shares of Coupa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $557,520.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of Coupa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $5,198,625.00.

Shares of COUP traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 628,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,612. The stock has a market cap of $2,595.88, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Coupa has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.64 million. Coupa had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. research analysts expect that Coupa will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensemble Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Coupa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Coupa to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Coupa in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Coupa in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Coupa to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/coupa-software-inc-coup-cfo-sells-65704-40-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Coupa Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend under management; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, analytics, contract management, supplier management, inventory management, and storefront that help companies further manage their spend.

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.