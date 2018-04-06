Coupecoin (COUPE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,404.00

Coupecoin (CURRENCY:COUPE) traded up 139.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Coupecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coupecoin has a market capitalization of $12,404.00 and $364.00 worth of Coupecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coupecoin has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00680278 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00184937 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035735 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00044933 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Coupecoin Profile

Coupecoin’s total supply is 8,001,599,000 coins and its circulating supply is 218,281,462 coins. Coupecoin’s official website is www.coupecoin.com. Coupecoin’s official Twitter account is @coupecoinllc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coupecoin

Coupecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Coupecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coupecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coupecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

