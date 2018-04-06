Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cousins Properties earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4838923874209 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CUZ opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3,603.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.93. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $109.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 46.90%. research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

