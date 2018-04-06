Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,759 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,693 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Covanta worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Covanta by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 535,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 59,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Covanta by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,250,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Covanta by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 431,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Covanta by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Covanta by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Covanta Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,905.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.32, a PEG ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Covanta had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -270.27%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $44,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS initiated coverage on Covanta in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

