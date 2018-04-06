Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Chairman Sells $1,549,560.00 in Stock

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Chairman David Ray Parker sold 51,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,549,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 104,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Ray Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, David Ray Parker sold 9,069 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $297,009.75.

On Wednesday, March 21st, David Ray Parker sold 68,261 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,230,086.87.

On Thursday, February 1st, David Ray Parker sold 25,773 shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $773,705.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVTI opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $557.97, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Covenant Transportation Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.50) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

WARNING: "Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Chairman Sells $1,549,560.00 in Stock" was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc is a provider of expedited long haul freight transportation, primarily using two-person driver teams in transcontinental lanes. The Company’s services also include refrigerated, dedicated, cross-border, regional and brokerage. The Company’s segments include Truckload and Other.

