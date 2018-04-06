CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.90 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, CPChain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00001320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $19.78 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.13 or 0.04329800 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012150 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006895 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015724 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012800 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,715,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

According to CryptoCompare, “CapriCoin, or CPC, is a crypto currency based on the X11 algorithm and is both proof of stake and proof of work. The coin has a large premine of 200,000,000 of the total supply of 208,000,000 – 25% is distributed – 50 million is reserved for staisybit and 99 million reserved for inhouse staking… and 1 million reserved for the development team. The proof of stake drops from 2% by 50% increments per year to year 24. The coin has a large premine which looks to be unethical. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

