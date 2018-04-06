Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Crane Co. (CR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.43% of Crane worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,286,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 874,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,041,000 after purchasing an additional 211,710 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 439.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 220,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 179,324 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 133,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James A. Lavish sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $1,232,181.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Thayer Bigelow sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $106,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,861 shares of company stock valued at $4,476,647 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

NYSE CR opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5,478.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $71.23 and a 52 week high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $714.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.50 million. Crane had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

