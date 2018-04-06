Crane (CR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the last six months, Crane's shares have outperformed the industry by a huge margin. The company is also enjoying bullish analyst attention, as the company’s Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 has moved north over the past 60 days. Crane's emerging track record, robust earnings growth profile, new restructuring program and cash generation indicate a bright future for the company. The Crane Currency buyout will strengthen the company’s foothold in the currency and payments market. However, the company remains exposed to compliance risks as it has to comply with many governmental regulations, especially in the Aerospace & Electronics and Fluid Handling segments. Also, Crane faces a complex and competitive environment, and is thus vulnerable to adverse trade regulations and uncertain economic conditions.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,481.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Crane has a 1-year low of $71.23 and a 1-year high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $714.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.91%.

In other news, insider Brendan Curran sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $1,535,337.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Thayer Bigelow sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $106,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,861 shares of company stock valued at $4,476,647. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Crane by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

