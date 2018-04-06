Crawford & Company (CRD) Given Media Impact Score of -0.05

News headlines about Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Crawford & Company earned a news sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.9710120274418 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CRD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,913. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration.

