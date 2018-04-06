Creativecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Million (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Creativecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001603 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Creativecoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $1,145.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creativecoin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006486 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003865 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Creativecoin Profile

CREA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 13,897,535 coins. The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Creativecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creativecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creativecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.