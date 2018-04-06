Credence Coin (CRDNC) Price Tops $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Credence Coin (CURRENCY:CRDNC) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Credence Coin has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Credence Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Mercatox. Credence Coin has a market cap of $21,473.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Credence Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MazaCoin (MZC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000228 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Credence Coin

Credence Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Credence Coin’s total supply is 9,227,006 coins and its circulating supply is 3,427,006 coins. Credence Coin’s official Twitter account is @credencecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credence Coin is credence-coin.com.

Buying and Selling Credence Coin

Credence Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy Credence Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credence Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credence Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

