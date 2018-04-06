Credit Agricole S A Has $1.43 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 594,718 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in 3M by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,427,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,828,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 521,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in 3M by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 260,349 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in 3M by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 363,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,661,000 after acquiring an additional 253,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,476,000 after acquiring an additional 159,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $218.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128,824.52, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $188.62 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

In related news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total value of $8,849,169.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,757,665.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total value of $419,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Vetr cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.35 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

