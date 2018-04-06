Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) Insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam Purchases 13,749 Shares

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam purchased 13,749 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $44,959.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Americas Holding Corp. Csam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

On Monday, April 2nd, Americas Holding Corp. Csam purchased 35,821 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $115,701.83.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam purchased 23,800 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $75,922.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam purchased 32,517 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $103,729.23.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Americas Holding Corp. Csam purchased 18,900 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $60,669.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam purchased 6,240 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $20,217.60.

On Friday, March 16th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam purchased 26,684 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $86,456.16.

Shares of CIK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.24. 55,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,893. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $3.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 139,740 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/credit-suisse-asset-management-income-fund-inc-cik-insider-americas-holding-corp-csam-purchases-13749-shares.html.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.