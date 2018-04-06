Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give UBS Group (UBSG) a CHF 22 Price Target

UBS Group (VTX:UBSG) has been assigned a CHF 22 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 21 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a CHF 21 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 22 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a CHF 20.30 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 19.95.

Shares of VTX UBSG opened at CHF 17.64 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of CHF 15.11 and a 12-month high of CHF 19.76.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas.

