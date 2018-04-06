Credit Suisse Group (CS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. The company had a trading volume of 312,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41,662.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 994,133 shares during the period. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Credit Suisse Group (CS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/credit-suisse-group-cs-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine.html.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) is a financial services company. The Company’s segments include Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, Strategic Resolution Unit and Corporate Center. It offers a range of private banking and wealth management solutions to its clients in its Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management and Asia Pacific divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.