Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €16.50 Price Target

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €16.50 ($20.37) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €16.80 ($20.74) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($23.46) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($21.60) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($22.22) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €19.20 ($23.70) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.13 ($21.15).

ORA traded up €0.09 ($0.11) on Tuesday, hitting €14.03 ($17.32). The company had a trading volume of 13,330,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($16.43) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($19.51).

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

