Credits One Day Volume Reaches $2.07 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Credits has a market capitalization of $72.97 million and $2.07 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00008073 BTC on popular exchanges including ForkDelta, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00089085 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001262 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,572,992 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Tidex and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

