Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT) is one of 6 public companies in the “Shoe stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Boot Barn to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Boot Barn has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boot Barn’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boot Barn and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boot Barn $629.82 million $14.19 million 31.95 Boot Barn Competitors $2.83 billion $47.83 million 17.89

Boot Barn’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Boot Barn. Boot Barn is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Boot Barn and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boot Barn 0 2 6 0 2.75 Boot Barn Competitors 72 653 770 19 2.49

Boot Barn currently has a consensus target price of $17.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.62%. As a group, “Shoe stores” companies have a potential upside of 2.58%. Given Boot Barn’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boot Barn has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of shares of all “Shoe stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Boot Barn shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Shoe stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Boot Barn and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boot Barn 3.67% 9.55% 3.11% Boot Barn Competitors 1.42% 10.52% 6.44%

Summary

Boot Barn rivals beat Boot Barn on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of January 31, 2018, it operated approximately 226 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

