Head-To-Head Survey: Funko (FNKO) versus Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Brands (NYSE: PBH) and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Prestige Brands alerts:

39.4% of Funko shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Prestige Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Brands and Funko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Brands 38.05% 14.14% 3.44% Funko N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prestige Brands and Funko’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Brands $882.06 million 2.05 $69.39 million $2.37 14.42 Funko $516.08 million 0.77 $3.72 million $0.30 27.40

Prestige Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Funko. Prestige Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Funko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Prestige Brands and Funko, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Brands 0 2 5 0 2.71 Funko 0 1 7 0 2.88

Prestige Brands presently has a consensus target price of $78.33, indicating a potential upside of 129.25%. Funko has a consensus target price of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 50.55%. Given Prestige Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prestige Brands is more favorable than Funko.

Summary

Prestige Brands beats Funko on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prestige Brands Company Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The company's OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs and sells nostalgic bobble head figures in the United States and Europe. It also offers products in the categories of plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares. The company offers its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; distributors for sale to small retailers; and consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.