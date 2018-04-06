Contrasting Teradyne (TER) and KEMET (KEM)

KEMET (NYSE: KEM) and Teradyne (NYSE:TER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KEMET and Teradyne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KEMET 0 1 1 0 2.50 Teradyne 0 3 10 0 2.77

KEMET presently has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Teradyne has a consensus price target of $48.45, indicating a potential upside of 10.45%. Given Teradyne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teradyne is more favorable than KEMET.

Risk and Volatility

KEMET has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradyne has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KEMET and Teradyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KEMET 28.33% 22.51% 7.54% Teradyne 12.06% 23.37% 15.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KEMET and Teradyne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KEMET $757.79 million 1.31 $47.98 million $0.35 49.94 Teradyne $2.14 billion 4.01 $257.69 million $2.34 18.75

Teradyne has higher revenue and earnings than KEMET. Teradyne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KEMET, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of KEMET shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Teradyne shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of KEMET shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Teradyne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Teradyne pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. KEMET does not pay a dividend. Teradyne pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Teradyne has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Teradyne beats KEMET on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide and the TOKIN brand in Japan and Korea. The company operates through three segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytics; and Electro-magnetic, Sensors & Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and electrolytic capacitors; and electro magnetically compatible materials and components, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors. The company offers its products to various industries, including automotive, communications, computer-related, industrial, consumer, military/aerospace/marine, medical, and alternative energy industries. KEMET Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing services providers, and electronics distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc. supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries. Its segments include Semiconductor Test, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of semiconductor test products and services; System Test, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of products and services for defense/aerospace instrumentation test, storage test and circuit-board test; Wireless Test, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of wireless test products and services, and Industrial Automation, which includes operations related to the design, manufacturing and marketing of collaborative robots.

