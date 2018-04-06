Head-To-Head Comparison: Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) vs. Targa Resources (TRGP)

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) and Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Targa Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.19 billion 1.15 $37.99 million $0.70 31.79 Targa Resources $8.81 billion 1.12 $54.00 million ($0.43) -105.19

Targa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Suburban Propane Partners. Targa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suburban Propane Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Targa Resources has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and Targa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 1 1 2 0 2.25 Targa Resources 0 8 8 1 2.59

Suburban Propane Partners currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.10%. Targa Resources has a consensus target price of $54.56, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Targa Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Targa Resources is more favorable than Suburban Propane Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Targa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 3.27% 6.57% 1.83% Targa Resources 0.61% 3.53% 1.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Targa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Targa Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Suburban Propane Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Targa Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Suburban Propane Partners pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Targa Resources pays out -846.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Targa Resources beats Suburban Propane Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company’s segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. In support of its marketing and distribution operations, the Company installs and services a range of home comfort equipment, particularly in the areas of heating and ventilation. The Company conducts its business through Suburban Propane, L.P., which operates its propane business and assets (the Operating Partnership), and its direct and indirect subsidiaries. As of September 24, 2016, it had sold approximately 414.8 million gallons of propane and 30.9 million gallons of fuel oil and refined fuels to retail customers. The Company owns and operates a propane storage facility in Elk Grove, California.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of gathering, compressing, dehydrating, treating, conditioning, processing, and marketing natural gas and gathering crude oil. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes all the activities necessary to convert mixed NGLs into NGL products and provides certain services, such as storing, fractionating, terminalling, transporting and marketing of NGLs and NGL products.

