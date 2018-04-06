Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS: ZURVY) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Zurich Insurance Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 Zurich Insurance Group Competitors 157 712 962 41 2.47

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Zurich Insurance Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zurich Insurance Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $63.96 billion $3.00 billion 15.56 Zurich Insurance Group Competitors $6.70 billion $705.22 million 11.27

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Zurich Insurance Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group’s peers have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group Competitors 18.42% -2.06% -0.73%

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group peers beat Zurich Insurance Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, automotive, and cyber risk insurance products; and international programs, risk engineering, claims, and captive services. In addition, it offers employee benefits and group risk solutions, corporate investment plans, multi-employer savings plans, pension plans, captive services, and pooling solutions, as well as international programs for employees. Further, the company provides non-claims administrative and management services to the farmers' exchanges; and reinsurance services. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

