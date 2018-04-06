ClearOne Communications (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

ClearOne Communications (NASDAQ: CLRO) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ClearOne Communications to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

ClearOne Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ClearOne Communications pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 37.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearOne Communications and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Communications $48.64 million $2.44 million 14.59 ClearOne Communications Competitors $662.53 million $72.39 million 35.64

ClearOne Communications’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ClearOne Communications. ClearOne Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ClearOne Communications and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 ClearOne Communications Competitors 275 766 888 41 2.35

ClearOne Communications currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 23.06%. Given ClearOne Communications’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ClearOne Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of ClearOne Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of ClearOne Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ClearOne Communications has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearOne Communications’ rivals have a beta of 4.41, meaning that their average share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ClearOne Communications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Communications -26.92% 0.22% 0.19% ClearOne Communications Competitors -85.81% -14.75% -6.88%

Summary

ClearOne Communications rivals beat ClearOne Communications on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About ClearOne Communications

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

