Critical Comparison: Medtronic (MDT) & The Competition

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) is one of 46 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Medtronic to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Medtronic pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Medtronic pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 70.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medtronic has increased its dividend for 40 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Medtronic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Medtronic and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 0 6 15 0 2.71 Medtronic Competitors 147 434 967 25 2.55

Medtronic currently has a consensus target price of $91.03, suggesting a potential upside of 17.24%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Medtronic’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medtronic has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 9.44% 12.65% 6.58% Medtronic Competitors -207.45% 32.88% -13.47%

Risk & Volatility

Medtronic has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic’s competitors have a beta of 1.58, meaning that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medtronic and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $29.71 billion $4.03 billion 16.88 Medtronic Competitors $1.13 billion $124.72 million -34.54

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Medtronic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Medtronic beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment includes Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, Coronary & Structural Heart and Aortic & Peripheral Vascula. Its Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment includes Surgical Solutions and Patient Monitoring and Recovery. Its Restorative Therapies Group segment includes Spine, Neuromodulation, Surgical Technologies and Neurovascular. Its Diabetes Group segment includes Intensive Insulin Management, Non-Intensive Diabetes Therapies and Diabetes Services & Solutions. The Company’s subsidiaries include Medtronic, Inc. and HeartWare International, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.